Sabonis (knee) is expected to play in Friday's game against the Wizards, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports. The Kings are still listing Sabonis (knee) as questionable on the official injury report.

The stage is set for the star big man to finish a 27-game absence with a partial meniscus tear. The expectation is that Sabonis will start right away, which would force rookie first-rounder Maxime Raynaud back to the bench. Sabonis has averaged 17.2 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 33.2 minutes per tilt through 11 games this season.