Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Finds offensive rhythm
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sabonis registered 18 points (8-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 126-113 loss to the Bulls.
This was the best assist total through four showings for Sabonis, who is typically a nightly triple-double threat. It was also his best scoring night thus far, as he finished with 18 points. Carving out shots will be difficult beside Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, but Sabonis is capable of producing well-rounded box scores like this on any given night.
More News
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Double-double in loss•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Grabs 14 boards in double-double•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Hits game winner in debut•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Won't be limited Friday•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Upgraded to available•
-
Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Active at shootaround•