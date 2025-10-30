Sabonis registered 18 points (8-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 126-113 loss to the Bulls.

This was the best assist total through four showings for Sabonis, who is typically a nightly triple-double threat. It was also his best scoring night thus far, as he finished with 18 points. Carving out shots will be difficult beside Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, but Sabonis is capable of producing well-rounded box scores like this on any given night.