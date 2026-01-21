Sabonis won't play Wednesday against the Raptors due to left knee injury maintenance.

Following a recent 27-game absence due to a partial meniscus tear in his left knee, Sabonis had suited up for each of the Kings' last three tilts. According to Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee, head coach Doug Christie said prior to Tuesday's 130-117 loss to the Heat that Sabonis hasn't been operating with a minutes restriction since returning, but the big man has nonetheless been used off the bench in each of those three appearances and has played no more than 21 minutes on any occasion. The Kings will now hold Sabonis out for the second leg of a back-to-back set, which seemingly refutes the notion that he's free of restrictions coming back from the injury. With Sabonis sidelined Wednesday, Maxime Raynaud and Dylan Cardwell should cover all the available minutes at center, and starting power forward Precious Achiuwa (ankle) may see his playing time trend back up if he's able to shed his questionable tag.