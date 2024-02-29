Sabonis registered 13 points (5-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 117-96 loss to the Nuggets.

Sabonis shot poorly against Nikola Jokic and the defending champions, and he consequently finished with his lowest scoring output since Feb. 5. Nonetheless, the big man extended his streak of double-doubles to 41, and he leads the league with 21 triple-doubles on the campaign. Sabonis' lack of defensive stats and triples along with mediocre free-throw shooting ding him a bit in fantasy, but he's still among the top centers in the game and ranks behind only Jokic in terms of assist leaders in the frontcourt.