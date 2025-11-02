Sabonis produced 24 points (8-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists and one steal in 37 minutes of Saturday's 135-133 win over the Bucks.

Sabonis was one of four Kings to produce at least 20 points as the franchise improved to 4-2 on the season. After missing Opening Night with a hamstring issue, Sabonis has since double-doubled in five straight contests with averages of 14.8 points, 13.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.2 steals.