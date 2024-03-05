Sabonis totaled 18 points (7-19 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 21 rebounds, four assists and two steals over 32 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 113-109 loss to the Bulls.

Sabonis' 21 rebounds marked his best total off the glass since late January and was his third-best effort in the category this season. Sabonis now leads Nikola Jokic and Anthony Davis 56-50 in total double-doubles, and although he gets no love from the sportsbooks in terms of NBA MVP odds, it's difficult to ignore his achievements.