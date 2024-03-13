Sabonis ended Tuesday's 129-94 victory over the Bucks with 22 points (10-14 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 34 minutes.

Sabonis' double-double streak broke a single-season team record. It's safe to say that Sabinus has given Nikola Jokic a run for.his money as the best center in the NBA this season, aa their stat lines have been very similar. Sabonis is ahead of Jokic with more double-doubles and triple-doubles, although the MVP candidate isn't far behind.