Sabonis (knee) will be sidelined for at least 4-to-5 more weeks, NBA reporter Marc Stein reports.

Sabonis has been rehabbing from a partially torn meniscus in his left knee that he sustained in mid-November. His absence will extend into the new year, and it's unclear whether the veteran center will be available to return before the All-Star break in February. Rookie second-rounder Maxime Raynaud has started in each of the Kings' last five games and should remain in the starting lineup for as long as Sabonis is sidelined.