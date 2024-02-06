Sabonis contributed 12 points (6-9 FG), 19 rebounds and 15 assists over 34 minutes during Monday's 136-110 loss to the Cavaliers.

Sabonis was Sacramento's only player to log more than four assists in Monday's loss, matching his season high with 15 dimes en route to his career-best 15th triple-double of the season. Though he shined as facilitator, Sabonis committed five turnovers and was more passive when it came to looking for his own offense against Cleveland's formidable frontcourt duo of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley.