Sabonis supplied 24 points (11-16 FG, 2-3 FT), 15 rebounds and 11 assists across 39 minutes before fouling out of Friday's 135-130 victory over the Raptors.

Sabonis registered his second straight triple-double -- and third in his last four games -- in Friday's win. His 12.9 rebounds per game leads the NBA and his 59.2 percent shooting from the field ranks ninth in the league. Over his last 10 games, Sabonis is averaging 22.7 points on 62.6 percent shooting, 14.4 rebounds and 9.3 assists over 35.5 minutes per game.