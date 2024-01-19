Sabonis amassed 21 points (8-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists and one block in 38 minutes during Thursday's 126-121 loss to the Pacers.

Sabonis led Sacramento in both rebounds and assists Thursday, adding 21 points to notch his third consecutive triple-double and 12th overall this season. That total ties him for first in the league with Nikola Jokic, and Sabonis is only two triple-doubles away from reaching his career-best total of 14 from last year. The big man is currently logging career-high marks with 12.6 boards and 8.0 assists per game this season, and he's on pace to average over 20 points per contest for just the second time as a pro.