Sabonis ended Wednesday's 123-98 victory over the Hornets with 24 points (9-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and one block in 28 minutes.

Sabonis has been one of the most consistent big men in the league and has posted 20 straight games with a double-double or a triple-double, reaching the latter eight times. Even though he's committed multiple turnovers in seven consecutive outings, that comes with the territory of being one of the team's primary ballhandlers. Sabonis is averaging 24.5 points, 14.5 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game since the start of January.