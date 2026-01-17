Sabonis supplied 13 points (5-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 21 minutes off the bench during Friday's 128-115 victory over the Wizards.

Making his return from a knee injury that had sidelined him since Nov. 16, Sabonis was eased into action as part of the second unit but still delivered a solid overall line. The 29-year-old big may not rejoin the starting five right away, but he should still be a fantasy asset in limited minutes. The next big test for Sabonis will come early next week, when the Kings plays back-to-back games at home Tuesday and Wednesday against the Heat and Raptors.