Sabonis (hamstring) has been listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Warriors.
Sabonis has missed the last five games for the Kings due to a hamstring injury and may miss another game Thursday in San Francisco. If the star big man can't play against Golden State, Sacramento will likely continue to turn to Jonas Valanciunas to pick up the slack in the frontcourt.
