Sabonis (ribs) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hawks.

Sabonis played through a questionable tag for Tuesday's game against Denver, but now he's iffy for the second leg of the back-to-back set. Sabonis finished that contest with 19 points, eight rebounds and four assists in 26 minutes. If he's unable to play Wednesday, guys like Drew Eubanks, Precious Achiuwa and Maxime Raynaud could be more involved for the Kings.