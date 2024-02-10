Sabonis finished Friday's 135-106 win over the Nuggets with 17 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 17 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal over 31 minutes.

Sabonis' triple-double broke the tie with Nikola Jokic for top spot in the category. The Nuggets were no match for the Kings on their hime court, as Sobonis joined six other players with double-digit scoring totals. The big man missed only two shots in the game, raising his season field goal percentage to 62.2 percent.