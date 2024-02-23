Sabonis logged 22 points (11-15 FG), 11 rebounds, 11 assists and one block in 33 minutes during Thursday's 127-122 victory over San Antonio.

Although Sabonis began the day on the injury report, he played through the non -COVIID illness and built on his lead in the category with his 19th triple-double. Nikola Jokic is hot on his heels for top honors but trails Sabonis with 26 triple-doubles. Despite the big man's effectiveness, the Kings are 5-5 over the past 10 games and are treading water near the cut line in the Western Conference. Superior results should be expected for Sabonis as he helps his team to make the final playoff push.