Sabonis had 13 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 21 rebounds, 12 assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Sunday's 123-92 win over the Grizzlies.

Sabonis didn't look good from an offensive perspective and struggled with his shot a bit, but he was impressive in other areas of the game and recorded his third triple-double over his last five appearances. The star big man is averaging 20.3 points, 13.1 rebounds and 8.2 assists since the start of December.