Sabonis (back) practiced in full Tuesday, Brenden Nunes of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

Sabonis, who has missed the past two games for the Kings, is trending in the right direction. His status for Wednesday against Memphis will be known Tuesday evening when the Kings release their official injury report. If Sabonis unable to play, the team will likely continue to lean on Maxime Raynaud and Dylan Cardwell.