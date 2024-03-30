Coach Mike Brown said Saturday that Sabonis will likely see an increase in playing time over the last nine games of the season, Brenden Nunes of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

The Kings currently sit in eighth in the Western Conference, with a 42-31 record, meaning they will likely have to go through the Play-In Tournament to make the playoffs. With Kevin Huerter (shoulder) and Malik Monk (knee) both potentially out for the season, Sacramento will lean on De'Aaron Fox and Sabonis even more down the stretch. Fantasy managers can expect Sabonis to see an uptick from his season average of 35.8 minutes per contest.