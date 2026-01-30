Kings' Domantas Sabonis: Sitting out Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sabonis (rest) will not play Friday against Boston.
Friday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, so Sabonis will sit out for maintenance reasons. In his absence, the Kings will likely lean more on Maxime Raynaud and Dylan Cardwell. Precious Achiuwa could see a slight uptick in minutes as well.
