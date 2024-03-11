Sabonis had 25 points (10-11 FG, 5-6 FT), 15 rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and three steals over 40 minutes during Sunday's 112-104 loss to the Rockets.
Sabonis ended two assists away from recording his 23rd triple-double of the season. Still, at least he extended his double-double streak to 46 games -- the last time he didn't accomplish this feat was on a 131-117 loss to the Clippers on Nov. 29. Sabonis is averaging 22.2 points, 17.6 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game since the beginning of March. This kind of elite consistency has been unmatched in The Association this season.
