Sabonis chipped in 12 points (3-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 11 rebounds, nine assists and two blocks in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 132-96 loss to the Mavericks.

Despite the Kings' poor showing, Sabonis managed his 55th consecutive double-double, breaking another record by matching Jerry Lucas for the longest double-double streak in the history of the franchise. Dallas was well aware of Sabonis' potential and crowded him in the paint often, which resulted in a lower shot volume for the underrated big man. Despite popular opinion, Sabonis' season merits MVP consideration, as the Kings would likely be out of the playoff hunt without him.