Sabonis (chest) will play in Game 3 against the Warriors on Thursday, Tim Reynolds of Associated Press reports.
Sabonis has been upgraded from questionable to available Thursday with a sternum contusion after being a full participant in Wednesday's practice. Sabonis is Sacramento's third-leading scorer this series (18.0 points per game) and will likely be an even bigger focal point of the offense with Draymond Green suspended for Game 3.
