Sabonis totaled 21 points (9-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, 15 assists, one block and one steal over 45 minutes during Sunday's 143-142 overtime loss to Milwaukee.

Sabonis has been a triple-double machine this season, as he secured his 10th of the campaign Sunday. The Kings have lost two straight games, but Sacramento's franchise center continues to roll for his fantasy managers. Across eight January appearances, Sabonis holds averages of 22.8 points, 14.0 rebounds, 9.1 assists and 1.0 steals per game.