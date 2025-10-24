Sabonis (hamstring) is available for Friday's game against the Jazz, Brenden Nunes of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

After participating in the morning shootaround, Sabonis has been upgraded to available for his season debut Friday. There's no word about a potential minutes restriction, but it's possible the star big man could have his workload monitored after nearly a week on the shelf with a hamstring strain. Last regular season, Sabonis averaged 19.1 points, 13.9 rebounds and 6.0 assists per contest in 70 games.