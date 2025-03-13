Sabonis (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Warriors, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Sabonis is slated to miss a sixth consecutive game due to a left hamstring strain. He was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, which indicates that he is closing in on returning to the court. His next opportunity to play arrives Friday against Phoenix.
