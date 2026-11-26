Sharp recorded nine points (3-6 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and one steal in 25 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 129-110 loss to the Warriors.

Getting his first career NBA start with Zach LaVine (knee) in street clothes, Sharp sank multiple three-pointers for the first time since Nov. 6. The 2026 second-round pick has yet to score in double digits in a game, but not for lack of trying -- he's chucked up at least four treys in six straight games but is shooting just 24.1 percent from beyond the arc over that stretch, and 27.0 percent from the floor.