Sharp faces increased competition for playing time after the Kings signed Ben Simmons to a one-year deal Friday.

Although Russell Westbrook is out of the picture now, Ben Simmons will return to The Association and figures to see a steady role in the Kings' rotation thanks to his defensive versatility and playmaking. Along with fellow rookie Alex Karaban, Sharp isn't guaranteed a meaningful role to begin his professional career. However, the No. 45 overall pick out of Houston could see increasingly steady minutes as the season progresses, depending on whether the Kings trade some of their veterans.