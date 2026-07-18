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Kings' Emanuel Sharp: Leads Sacramento in scoring Friday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Sharp tallied 16 points (5-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists, two rebounds, three steals and one block over 30 minutes during the Kings' 92-90 Summer League win over the Hornets on Friday.

Sharp scored 13 of his team-high 16 points in the first half, with the rookie second-rounder being one of six Kings players to score in double digits in Friday's victory. He also made his mark defensively with three steals, an area of his game that has really stood out so far in the Summer League. Zach LaVine (hand), Malik Monk (personal) and Nique Clifford (rest) are all ahead of Sharp on the Kings' depth chart, but Sharp could earn himself a consistent role in the rotation with a strong summer, training camp and preseason.

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