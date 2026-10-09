Sharp recorded 11 points (3-9 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-5 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 21 minutes during Thursday's 114-110 preseason loss to the Lakers.

Sharp provided Sacramento with perimeter scoring off the bench, accounting for all three of his field goals from beyond the arc. Although he struggled at the free-throw line, the rookie guard demonstrated his willingness to shoot from distance and avoided committing a turnover. Sharp will look to build on the performance as he competes for a spot in Sacramento's regular-season backcourt rotation.