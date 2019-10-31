The Kings declined to pick up the fourth-year option on Giles' rookie contract, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Giles' time in Sacramento has been marred by injuries, as the 21-year-old big man has appeared in just 58 games since being drafted in 2017. He's currently dealing with a sore left knee and is listed as questionable for Friday's game against Utah. While the Kings could still bring Giles back next season, he'll now become a free agent at the end of the season.