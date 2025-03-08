Valanciunas accumulated 15 points (7-8 FG, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals over 27 minutes during Friday's 127-109 win over San Antonio.

The Kings have managed to go 2-1 without Domantas Sabonis (hamstring), due in large part to Valanciunas' solid play under the basket. He's logged three double-doubles over the past four games and should be added in all fantasy formats while Sabonis is sidelined.