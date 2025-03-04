Now Playing

Valanciunas is starting Monday's game against the Mavericks, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Valanciunas will enter the starting lineup at center due to the absence of Domantas Sabonis (hamstring), who will remain out for at least one week. Valanciunas should be the top candidate to eat up minutes at center until Sabonis is cleared to return.

