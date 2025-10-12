Murray will undergo surgery after tearing the UCL ligament in his left thumb and will be sidelined for four-to-six weeks, Frankie Cartoscelli of KHTK Sactown Sports 1140 reports.

This is a tough blow for Murray and the Kings. Based on this timetable, Murray will likely be sidelined until at least Nov. 14 against the Timberwolves. That's the front end of that timetable, however, and that means a minimum of 10 regular-season games on the shelf. In Murray's absence, the Kings could roll with a smaller lineup by moving DeMar DeRozan over to the four, and it could create more opportunities for guys like Nique Clifford, Malik Monk and Keon Ellis.