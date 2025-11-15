Monk (ankle) is available for Friday's game Minnesota, Sean Cunningham of Fox 40 Sacramento reports.

Monk is battling ankle soreness, but he's bringing his stay off the floor to a one-game minimum after missing Wednesday's contest against the Hawks. The swingman shouldn't have any restrictions Friday. On the campaign, Monk has averaged 14.2 points, 2.4 assists, 1.6 rebounds and 0.9 steals during 24.8 minutes per contest in nine games.