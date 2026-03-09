Monk contributed 30 points (11-24 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one block in 31 minutes during Sunday's 126-110 victory over the Bulls.

Monk had a brilliant outing during the decisive win, helping to fill the gap left by DeMar DeRozan's (illness) absence. His 30-point effort was the best scoring result of the season for the ninth-year pro, who was at risk of fading into the woodwork as the team explored the bench for options as they look to the future. Monk ended that trend with 30 minutes against the Pelicans and a resounding tour de force against the short-handed Bulls. Monk will probably be wearing another jersey next season, but nights like this will certainly drive his stock up in free agency.