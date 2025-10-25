Monk finished with 20 points (7-14 FG, 6-9 3Pt), one rebound, three assists, two blocks and two steals in 21 minutes during Friday's 105-104 win over the Jazz.

It's too soon to tell, but Monk may developing into the true sixth man for the Kings. Monk is deserving of a starting role on paper, but the frontcourt is the only place where there is an opening, and he's not a fit there. That spot will eventually be filled by Keegan Murray, which will solidify a starting five that Monk won't be a part of. Despite the apparent demotion, he's off to a great start and still has some fantasy value.