Kings' Maxime Raynaud: Nearly double-doubles
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Raynaud produced eight points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and two assists over 22 minutes during Wednesday's 122-109 loss to the Raptors.
The rookie saw a slight uptick in minutes Wednesday with Domantas Sabonis getting the night off for rest. Sabonis' workloads have been extremely low, and that's likely by design as the Kings ensure he's healthy ahead of the trade deadline. With possible changes coming to Sacramento, Raynaud is a low-end hold in deeper formats.
More News
-
Kings' Maxime Raynaud: Scores 10 points in win•
-
Kings' Maxime Raynaud: Flirts with double-double in win•
-
Kings' Maxime Raynaud: Nets 14 points on seven shots•
-
Kings' Maxime Raynaud: Available for Sunday•
-
Kings' Maxime Raynaud: Doesn't return Friday•
-
Kings' Maxime Raynaud: Helped to locker room Friday•