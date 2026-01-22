Raynaud produced eight points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and two assists over 22 minutes during Wednesday's 122-109 loss to the Raptors.

The rookie saw a slight uptick in minutes Wednesday with Domantas Sabonis getting the night off for rest. Sabonis' workloads have been extremely low, and that's likely by design as the Kings ensure he's healthy ahead of the trade deadline. With possible changes coming to Sacramento, Raynaud is a low-end hold in deeper formats.