Raynaud is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's preseason game against the Warriors, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Even though Domantas Sabonis (undisclosed) is out Saturday, Raynaud won't start, as Precious Achiuwa will get the nod at center. Raynaud has posted solid numbers in the preseason, tallying 25 points and 18 rebounds across two appearances, and he's expected to see steady minutes in the frontcourt, though he'll mainly operate as Sabonis' backup when the former is healthy.