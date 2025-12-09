Raynaud logged 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds and three assists over 23 minutes during Monday's 116-105 loss to the Pacers.

Raynaud continues to put up good numbers, scoring in double digits for the fourth time in the past five games. He has now started in back-to-back games, averaging 12.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks. However, despite starting, he has played only 25 and 23 minutes, another baffling coaching decision. While there will likely be some frustrations moving forward, Raynaud is clearly the best option at center right now, making him a must-roster player in most formats.