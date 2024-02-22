Bogdanovic (calf) will be available for Thursday's game against the 76ers.
Bogdanovic sat out New York's final game heading into the break with a calf issue, but he's had plenty of time to recover and should be slated for his usual minutes. With Bogdanovic back in action, Miles McBride's playing time will likely dry up.
