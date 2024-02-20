Bogdanovic (calf) participated in Tuesday's practice and is expected to play in Thursday's game versus the 76ers, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Bogdanovic is expected to return to action Thursday after missing the Knicks' previous game with a left calf injury. The veteran forward has come off the bench in each of his first two appearances with New York, averaging 13.0 points and 3.5 rebounds in 28.0 minutes.