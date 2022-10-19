Coach Tom Thibedeau singled out Reddish as a player who will be part of the rotation Wednesday with Quentin Grimes (foot) out, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

While it does call into question how much action Reddish will see when Grimes is healthy, the fourth-year guard will at least get a shot to prove his worth in the opener. Reddish struggled to contribute consistently last season and wasn't particularly efficient from deep, knocking down just 25.8 percent of his shots from beyond the arc in his 15 appearances with the Knicks.