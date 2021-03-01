Rose notched 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five assists, three rebounds and two blocks across 32 minutes in Sunday's win over the Pistons.

Rose started for the third game in a row and once again delivered decent results -- he has scored at least 14 points while dishing out at least five dimes in each one of his three starts as a Knick. Rose has scored in double digits in seven of his last 10 appearances and should remain in the starting five as long as Elfrid Payton (hamstring) continues sidelined.