Yabusele is questionable to play Tuesday against the Bucks due to a left knee sprain.

He must have tweaked his knee during Sunday's game and is now in danger of hitting the sidelines Tuesday night. We should get another update following Tuesday's shootaround, but if he isn't able to give it a go, Mohamed Diawara would have an opportunity to enter the rotation.

