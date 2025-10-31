default-cbs-image
Yabusele (knee) has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Bulls. James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

After missing Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Yabusele will be back on the floor. The French import is averaging 1.7 points and 4.0 rebounds per game, shooting 20 percent from the floor.

