Sims will start Monday's game against the Magic, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Sims will take over down low in the absence of Karl-Anthony Towns (knee), but Sims has averaged a mere 3.5 rebounds, 2.0 points and 1.0 assists in two games as a starter this season. Fantasy managers should turn to Precious Achiuwa for a more appealing streaming option Monday.