Hart supplied 20 points (8-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block across 36 minutes during Sunday's 112-100 victory over the Lakers.

Hart provided a strong offensive lift, drilling three three-pointers and finishing behind only Landry Shamet and OG Anunoby in the Knicks' scoring ledger. Known more as a Swiss Army knife whose value comes from versatility, Hart has nonetheless been on a scoring surge, reaching the 20-point mark in three straight games.