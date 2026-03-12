site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: knicks-josh-hart-iffy-for-friday-523068 | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Knicks' Josh Hart: Iffy for Friday
•
1 min read
Hart (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Pacers.
Hart remains day-to-day after missing Wednesday's game against Utah. If he's unable to play again, the Knicks could rely on Landry Shamet and Jordan Clarkson.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Barutha
• 3 min read